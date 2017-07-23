Chichester Anna Chaplaincy charity launch event held in gardens

Have your say

A charity dedicated to befriending and supporting older people of all faiths and none, as well as their families and carers, has hosted its formal launch.

The Chichester Anna Chaplaincy event was held on Friday, July 7. More than 200 people attended, including the residents of local care homes, some of whom had not been outside for many months. The venue was a marquee pitched in the Bishop’s Palace private gardens.

Chichester Anna Chaplaincy is affiliated to the Anna Chaplaincy, founded in Alton in 2010 by Debbie Thrower in partnership with the Bible Reading Fellowship, represented by Richard Fisher.

It has since spread throughout the UK and the July 7 launch formalised this local work already done much in the area.

A celebration cake beautifully iced and with ‘The Gift of Years’ logo provided a stunning centrepiece, while tours of the Palace were very much appreciated, conducted by Cathedral Guides Judith Lee and Celia Javan.

Debbie Thrower and Canon Richard Fisher (CEO Bible Reading Fellowship) both made inspiring speeches; while Deborah Hennessy the Chair of trustees of Chichester Anna Chaplaincy gave a rousing a call to action for more volunteer and financial support.

Offers to help can be made to chichester.ann.chaplaincy@gmail.com.

