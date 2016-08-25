Chichester artist is shortlisted in prestigious watercolour competition

A Chichester based artist has been shortlisted for the prestigious Sunday Times Watercolour Competition.

David Hamilton, who lives and works in the city, is now in the running to win £10,000 in the competition.

His work will be exhibited at the beautiful Mall Galleries, London from September 19 – 24, and an announcement will be made naming the winners will be published in the Sunday Times on August 28.

Now in its 29th year, The Sunday Times Watercolour Competition is the largest and most prestigious prize for contemporary watercolour painting in the UK. Supported by Smith & Williamson, the accountancy and investment management group, the competition aims to celebrate and reward brilliance and innovation in the medium of watercolour.

The Sunday Times Watercolour Competition provides an opportunity for artists across the UK to redefine and celebrate the beauty and diversity of watercolour and water-based media, whether through abstract or figurative, contemporary or traditional painting.

It offers a total prize fund of £17,500, including a first prize of £10,000, second prize of £6,000, and the Smith & Williamson Cityscape Prize of £1,500.

53 watercolour works, which reflect the breadth of the medium, have been selected by a panel of leading figures from the art world.

The 2016 judging panel includes Akash Bhatt, Winner of Sunday Times Watercolour Competition 2015; Sara Dudman, artist; Simon Oldfield, Director of Simon Oldfield Gallery; Desmond Shawe-Taylor CVO, Surveyor of the Queen’s Pictures, and Louis Wise, Critic and Writer, The Sunday Times.

