Chichester band at risk of closure if permanent home is not found

Chichester’s TS Sturdy has announced it will ‘have to close the doors’ if a permanent home cannot be found soon.

The band was founded in 1978 and in that time has been based in the old Girls High School in Kingsham, Parklands School, the Scout Hut and then finally North Mundham Village School.

It is now looking for somewhere large enough for the band to practice and somewhere to store the equipment.

A spokesperson from the band said: “We provide a wide range of activities for the cadets including camping, cooking, trips out, class work and our band.

“If we cannot find a permanent home, we may have to close our doors.

“The children will lose out on learning new skills and lose friends.”