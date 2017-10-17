Chichester-born soldier ran to help Vegas shooting victims

‘We don’t feel like we did anything that another British soldier wouldn’t have done’ – that was the comment from a man who ran to help victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Trooper Chris May, 24, was on a break after his squadron’s annual training with the American army when the incident happened.

Chris, who was born in Chichester and lives in Bognor Regis, said: “We were in the hotel next door.

“Me and my two mates were crossing a bridge and I thought I heard gunfire, my friend said ‘not in Vegas’.

“Then we heard a second burst and people screaming.

“So we knew something was going on.”

On instinct, Chris said he – along with two fellow soldier all ran against the crowd.

“We thought we have got to see what we can do to get as many people out as possible.

“By then the injured had started coming through so we tried to treat them as much as we could, then passing them to the police that had just started to arrive.

“None of us, I don’t think, realised how big it was. It was only when I got back to my hotel room and saw the missed calls from family who knew I was in Vegas that it sunk in.”

Having returned to the UK, Chris is adamant he is not a hero, he said: “We just wanted to help as many people as we could.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.