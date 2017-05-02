Chichester business owner’s delight as thousands of pounds worth of stolen clothes are found

The delighted owner of a company that makes hospital gowns for patients has praised a worker who recovered £2,500 worth of stolen stock.

Claire Robinson met with Paul Green to say thank you after the eagle-eyed rubbish collector spotted a suitcase full of adapted clothes made into gowns by the Chichester firm Inga Wellbeing.

Mr Green found the dumped suitcase in Gunwharf Quays shopping centre in Portsmouth last week.

Inside he found the gowns, and then made the connection with a post shared on Facebook trying to track them down after they were taken from a car in Horndean two days before.

Now Claire has thanked Paul for returning the items to the company, which launched in January.

“The loss of our stock was so upsetting,” the company co-founder said.

“To lose so many of our clothes and know that it would be dumped, and therefore not able to bring comfort to those they were intended for was heart-breaking.

“We cannot thank Paul enough for his incredible vigilance in checking the content of a suitcase that he found during this clearance job, and having found the stock to have gone to such efforts to return them to us.

“The power of social media has been harnessed in such a positive way this week, and we are ecstatic to be reunited with the clothes that were produced with such love.”

The gowns are designed to help improve peoples’ mental and physical wellbeing by offering an alternative to standard hospital clothing.

Inga Wellbeing, based in West Ashling sell items from £49.95.

Paul said: “I was litter-picking this area, we’ve got a suitcase that was full of bits and pieces. If I hadn’t have seen that post we would have tipped it and it would have been in 40 to 50 tonnes of rubbish.

“It was a nice one because I’m not a great Facebook lover but use it for the business.

“It’s nice to have a good thing come back from it.”

Do you have a story to tell? Send an email to news@chiobserver.co.uk along with a telephone number.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.