Chichester cancer nurse to cycle from London to Paris for Myeloma UK

A cancer nurse from Chichester is taking on a tough challenge to raise awareness and funds for Myeloma UK.

Rusty Taphouse, from Highleigh, is set to cycle from London to Paris.

This challenge has significant personal importance to Rusty - 2017 marks 15 years since her mother died from Myeloma.

The drugs and treatment options available now were not available then, and new advances in the treatment of Myeloma are being made all the time.

Rusty said: ““As a cancer nurse working at the Fernhurst Centre at St Richards Hospital, I see patients with this blood disease receiving drugs that can offer a better quality of life and much longer remission times than a few years ago.

“I am aiming to raise over £1,500 for Myeloma UK by sponsorship and by holding other events in the area between now and the start date in May.”

Although more used to power walking and running marathons, Rusty is no stranger to fundraising - she has raised in excess of £20,000 over ten years for various charities such as Breast Cancer Care, St Wilfrids Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support and Prostate Cancer.

Myeloma is an increasingly common and complex cancer of the plasma cells.

Sponsor Rusty by visiting www.justgiving.com/rusty-taphouse.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.