Chichester candidates debate cancelled after Manchester bomb attack

A debate involving Chichester’s parliamentary candidates which was due to take place at the college today has been cancelled after last night’s Manchester bomb attack.

Chichester College principal Shelagh Legrave OBE said: “In light of the tragic events in Manchester last night, political campaigning has been suspended and we will not be holding a planned debate at the college with our local candidates.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Manchester, and the families who have been affected.”

All of the candidates from the various parties are believed to have suspended campaigning today.

At least 22 people were killed in an explosion inside Manchester Arena foyer following a concert.

Police are currently treating the incident as an act of terrorism.

