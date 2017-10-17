Chichester Christmas lights switch-on date announced

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun!

Chichester will kick off the festivities with its annual lights switch-on event on Thursday, November 23.

The Christmas tree and city centre lights will be turned on at the Market Cross at 6.30pm, followed by the a grand firework display over the Cathedral, sponsored by Woodland Crafts Events Management.

The event also marks the beginning of late night shopping which will then run on every Thursday until Christmas.

Organisers Chichester BID has laid on events for everyone in the run-up to Christmas, including nights of mulled wine, mince pies and chestnuts as well as various choristers and performances.

On Saturday, November 25, children are invited to come along to North Street, outside the Assembly Rooms, dressed in frost/ice themed fancy dress, where there will be a Snow Queen ready to meet them.

On Sunday, November 26, people can come along to meet Raymond Briggs’ Snowman and dog, who will be walking around the city centre.

The festive events are paid for by city centre businesses through their BID levy, with the ‘aim of giving something back to the community and encouraging footfall over the next six weeks’, Chichester BID said.

Chichester BID has also invited as many city centre businesses as possible to promote their special offers and events as part of the run up to Christmas, these can be found at www.love-where-you-live.com

