Chichester city centre toilets closed

Public toilets in Chichester city centre are closed as a problem with the sewer is investigating.

Chichester District Council explained that Northgate toilets are closed with a specialist team due to be on-site tomorrow morning.

In a tweet the council said: “Northgate toilets currently closed: we’re investigating a problem with the sewer. A specialist team will be there tomorrow morning. We apologise for this, please bear with us. We’ll update you once we know more.

“Find alternative toilets www.chichester.gov.uk/publictoilets”