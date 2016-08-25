Chichester High School pupils ‘delighted’ with top GCSE results

Students at Chichester High School were celebrating in the sunshine after receiving their GCSE results.

Teachers and staff spoke of their pride at seeing the students reap the benefits of their hard work and go onto college and sixth form.

Students continued to achieve highly in English and maths with 65% of girls and 55% of boys achieving top grades in both. Sixteen-year-old Tom Hodgson gained four A*s and five As.

He said: “I’m really happy, absolutely delighted.

I plan to go on to sixth form to study music, maths, ancient history and geography. I play drums and percussion.”

Amy Rock, 16, received 12 A*s and one A. She said: “I am really proud of myself, absolutely elated. I put in so much effort.

“I’m planning to study geography, chemistry and biology at sixth form. I will also be doing the extended project.”

Both Tom and Amy are from Kingsham School.

Jonathan Smith was very pleased with his A in catering, while Georgina Burgoyne Morris, Megan Geall, and Anna Taylor planned to celebrate their top results with a picnic.

Georgina said: “I’m really happy, ecstatic. I’m now planning to study maths, chemistry, physics and government and politics at sixth form.”

Megan said: “I’m so happy! I’m looking forward to studying chemistry, biology, English literature and geography at sixth form.”

Anna said: “I feel really, really happy - I did much better than I expected! I’m going on to South Downs College to study creative writing, English literature and history.”

Altogether, the school reported a positive Progress 8 score, with around 30 pupils achieving a whole string of top grades.

For many students leaving this year, good grades will be a gateway to further education.

Harry Coppin, the school’s head boy, said: “It’s really positive - I’ve glad to have got into sixth form!”

Joe Allison, 16, said: “I’m very happy with the results - I’m going on to Seaford College to study business, economics and English.”

Head of the school, Mrs McEwan, said it was a ‘privilege’ to see the results of pupil’s hard work.

Executive headteacher Yasmin Maskatiya added: “We are all so excited for the young people who have worked very hard to achieve these results.

“It has been a pleasure teaching them over the past few years and we look forward to their continued success in the Sixth Form. “Thank you to their teachers and parents for all their support and guidance.

“These results combined with the very satisfying A-Level achievement this year means that we have a really positive and encouraging start to the new Chichester High School in September.”

