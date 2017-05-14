Chichester Hospital Radio to benefit from studio refit

Patients at St Richard’s Hospital are looking forward to a new radio experience as the hospital charity broadcasting association is having its studio refit.

Chichester Hospital Radio has commenced refurbishing its studios at St Richard’s Hospital.

A registered charity, Chichester Hospital Radio is run entirely by volunteers and funded by donations, fundraising events, and the efforts of the members.

The charity Friends of Chichester Hospitals have supported Chichester Hospital Radio from its inception in 1972.

The broadcasting association have been serving patients, their families and staff at the hospital for 45years.

The current studios were opened in 1975 in a disused pram store, and apart from a couple of changes to the equipment, they have remained much the same ever since.

The current development phase has been long awaited by all, and will result in an up to date broadcasting studio and enhanced services to the hospital community.

To support this valuable service and the refit, those who wish to help can donate funds or materials, trade expertise and manpower or by holding an event on Chichester Hospital Radio’s behalf.

In return for this support, the radio association is able to offer formal recognition of the ‘gift’ on air throughout the year and through formal support acknowledgements in the local media.

For more information about Chichester Hospital Radio, visit the website at www.chr1431.org.uk or email the team on studio@chr1431.org.uk.

