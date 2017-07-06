Chichester kennels conversion picks up prestigious award

A Chichester kennels conversion won a prestigious prize at the 2017 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards

A record number of Awards were presented at the awards by the President of the Trust, The Rt Hon Lord Egremont DL.

Houd Lodge before the conversion

There were 26 Awards and 16 Highly Commended projects announced this year, recognising many fine examples of conservation, preservation and rejuvenation projects across the two counties of East and West Sussex and the city of Brighton & Hove.

Over the past 19 years Sussex Heritage Trust has presented over 350 Awards and the Awards scheme is now established as the most prestigious architectural and conservation awards programme in Sussex.

2017 winners included the Hound Lodge in Goodwood, Chichester (Ptolemy Dean Architects), which saw the conversion of the late 19th-century kennels into high quality lettable accomomodation.

The judges said: “Wow! A project executed with great skill and passion. The heritage of Sussex is in very good hands.”

Stockbridge Place before the work

The Weald and Downland Living Museum, followed their recent success of the opening of their new visitors centre, with three Awards for craftsmen involved in the unique roof from 60,000 local English chestnut shakes.

Further winners included mid-scale residential winners, for restoration, conversion or new build of two to ten units, which went to three developments in the Chichester Area.

Salterns Reach in Prinstead (Junnell Homes), The Forge in East Row, Chichester (MH Architects) and Stockbridge Place, Chichester (The Seaman Partnership).

Chairman, Dr John Godfrey DL, who announced the Awards at the 19th annual lunch, said: “While some projects have been highly visible and well-known, others might have attracted less attention without the establishment of the Awards scheme, which the Trust now runs every year.”

Stockbridge Plave after the work

“We are delighted with the response to this year’s Awards scheme, reflected in the large number of excellent entries received, and the judges’ comments confirm the high quality of much of the construction and conservation work now going on across Sussex.”