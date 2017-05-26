Chichester man wins Ormonde Avenue homes appeal

A man has won his appeal to demolish a house and build three new properties in its place.

Andy Southcott’s application to turn the property 34 Ormonde Avenue into three three-bedroom homes, as well as build new access and parking, had been refused by Chichester District Council planners.

He appealed the decision and a Government planning inspectorate has granted him permission.

The application gained a large number of objections, with complaints including a loss of parking and green space along Ormonde Avenue.

