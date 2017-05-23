Chichester pavements ‘not a factor’ in recent falls, county council insists

There is ‘no evidence’ that damaged pavements in Chichester have been a factor in the spate of recent falls, the county council insists.

Following two elderly people falling in the same place at the top of North Street within a month of each other, a spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “We have received no (compensation) claims in respect of slips, trips or falls in North Street Chichester.

District councillor Richard Plowman is urging action

“We are aware of a number of elderly residents who have fallen and sustained injuries in the area.

“There is no evidence to suggest damage to the footways has been a factor in the falls we are aware of.”

Last week district councillor Richard Plowman (Chichester North) called the state of thew city’s pavements ‘shocking’ and said there were now four accidents happening a week.

The WSCC spokesman added: “Our normal business practice requires qualified engineers to inspect every inch of the footways in the city centre on a monthly basis to identify defects as they arise and this will continue.

“These safety inspections ensure our footways meet the high standards to be safe and fit for purpose. “We will continue to engage with the city and district councils to discuss specific concerns they may wish to raise and examine any further evidence they may have.”

Last Tuesday a woman suffered a head injury and reportedly broke her teeth in a fall on pavement next to the Priory Row development, Northgate, said to be the same place a 91-year-old broke her wrist in April.

