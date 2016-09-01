Chichester police offices to become an ambulance post

Chichester police station offices are to be used as an ambulance post following a decision by Chichester District Council.

The ambulance community response post (ACRP) at the offices in Kingsham Road will provide a place for ambulance drivers to go when not on call.

Sussex Police will remain at the site and lease office space to South East Coast Ambulance service (SECAmb) for up to two ambulance crews, or six staff, to rest between shifts.

Approval for the plans comes as part of a ‘restructuring’ of SECAmb resources that has seen ambulance stations replaced with a ‘Make Ready Centre’ base at Tangmere, supported by localised posts.

In planning documents, SECAmb said the ACRP will work ‘in tandem’ with a response post in Westhampnett Road.

City councillors made no objection to the proposal and planning officers noted that the number of vehicle trips to and from the site was ‘likely to be a lot lower’ following the change.

