Chichester Police remember hero PC

Chichester Police are flying the Sussex Police flag at half-mast today in memory of PC Keith Palmer.

The station is one of hundreds of regional police forces marking the funeral of the officer, who was stabbed in the Westminster terror attack.

In a tweet, Chichester Police wrote: “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of #PCKeithPalmer today. #StandForKeith #WeStandTogether #PoliceFamily”

A funeral procession is making its way through London and a two-minutes’ silence is to be observed outside police stations across the country.