Chichester pupils takes on role as junior mayor

Pupils from Central Church of England School enjoyed a day in the life of Chichester mayor Peter Budge on Monday.

Molly Howick was chosen as junior mayor of the day, with her classmates Ethan Karr and Daniel Ambler selected as junior councillors.

The Mayor of Chichester Peter Budge with the Junior Mayor, Molly Howick, 11.

The day began with the robing of the junior mayor and a tour of the mayor’s parlour and council chamber.

The three pupils and councillor Budge then went to visit Chichester Fire Station, followed by a St George’s Day service for the Royal Sussex Regimental Association at Chichester Cathedral.

Mayor Peter Budge said: “It was another successful mayor making, the children loved the fire station and the planetarium was a hit.

“Molly was a delight and asked lots of question and gave a brilliant speech of thanks at the end of the day.”