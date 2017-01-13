Chichester resident helps save dog trapped on A27

Several members of the public joined forces today to rescue Henry the dog who had run away from its owner onto the A27 in Chichester.

The pet managed to get away from its owner whilst in Lidl and dashed across the dual carriageway by Bognor roundabout.

Sussex Police and residents helping Henry out of the bushes

Lana Macmorland, who lives in Chichester, said she was coming out of the Co-op at Chichester Road when she saw the dog, and could see it had a broken lead.

“I was driving into the traffic at an angle to stop the dog running in front of the cars,” she said.

“I tried to beckon him towards me from the car.

“I kept thinking about my dog.

“Somehow the dog managed to escape the traffic from both directions and crossed the Bognor roundabout to the other side of the A27.”

“I pelted along towards McDonald’s and back along, stopped the car in the middle of the road and stopped the traffic,” she said.

Lana added that a woman who works for Majestic Wine in Chichester stopped to help, as well as a lorry driver.

“The dog was nervous and jumped into the bushes and we were all in there trying to get him when the police turned up,” she added.

“We formed a human chain to get him and cut the brambles back.”

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “We were on patrol and passed several members of public trying to get him out of brambles off the road where he was stuck.

“We sent an officer into the bushes to carry him out and we drove him home to Sidlesham but not after he drooled all over our back seat.”

Henry has now been reunited with his owner.