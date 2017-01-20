Search

Chichester resident scoops lottery prize

Pictured for Peoples Postcode Lottery is the Millions Event held at Saltwell Park in Gateshead. Pictures copyright Darren Casey / DCimaging 07989 984643 PPL Millions

A Chichester resident has scooped a prize are winning the postcode lottery.

The lucky winner earned £1,000 from Wednesday’s draw, along with another resident from Portsmouth.

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said: "There'll be some very pleased players in Portsmouth and Chichester.

