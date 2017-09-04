Chichester’s 10km pipe plan set to be revealed

Plans to build a huge sewer pipe stretching 10km beneath the north of the city will soon go on show.

Southern Water wants to build the pipeline to connect new homes including the 1,600 proposed at Whitehouse Farm to its large wastewater treatment works in Tangmere.

The water company will display its plans at two public exhibitions in Chichester on Friday and Saturday, September 15 and 16.

“We’re seeking planning permission for a new 10km sewer pipeline that will run from the west of Chichester, across the north of the city and through to Tangmere, where it will connect to our Tangmere Wastewater Treatment Works,” Southern Water said in a statement.

“This is so we can take away wastewater from proposed new homes due to be built in and around Chichester, identified in Chichester District Council’s Local Plan.”

The public exhibitions will take place at Chichester the City Council offices, the Council House in North Street, from 2pm to 7pm on September 15 and from 10am to 12.30pm on September 16.

Southern Water’s project manager Paul Beckett said: “Over the past year, we’ve been gathering information to work out how we can deal with wastewater from these proposed developments, and we’ve come up with what we think is the best option.

“We hope people will come along to the exhibition to see our plans, talk to the project team and give us their feedback before we finalise our design and submit our planning application.

“We hope to be able to start work in the summer of 2018, however, this is dependent on numerous factors.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.