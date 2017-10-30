Chichester’s poppy appeal launches

This year’s Chichester poppy appeal has officially started.

Veterans from the Royal Sussex Regiment joined the Mayor and Mayoress of Chichester, Margaret and Peter Evans, cadets from Chichester High School and Royal British Legion members for a small ceremony at The Assembly Rooms, North Street, on Saturday.

Volunteers are always welcome to help the RBL man its stall under the portico at The Assembly Rooms and at many of the supermarkets around the city.

Organiser Mr Gaffney can be contacted via email office@chichesterccf.org.uk