Chichester’s tourist information goes for gold

Chichester’s Tourist Information Centre (TIC) has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious Beautiful South Tourism Awards for Excellence 2017.

This news means that Chichester TIC will receive either a gold, silver or bronze award at the tourism awards ceremony in November.

The TIC is located in the heart of Chichester’s city centre, inside The Novium Museum, Tower Street.

Selling a range of locally sourced gifts and merchandise, customers can stop for a coffee overlooking the Roman bathhouse, buy and sell tickets to local events through the new Chichester Box Office and even book National Express tickets and local accommodation.

Trained staff offer friendly and helpful advice to every customer and work alongside local attractions to promote the best that Chichester has to offer.

Councillor Eileen Lintill, cabinet member for community services at Chichester District Council, said: “It is a real honour and a fantastic achievement for Chichester’s Tourist Information Centre to have been recognised in these prestigious awards.

“The team at Chichester TIC provide an excellent service, evidenced by emails and letters of thanks, and it is this provision that encourages tourists to return to Chichester.”

Nigel Smith, CEO of Tourism South East, said: “The Beautiful South Awards are the highlight of the year for the South East’s visitor economy.

“They are a reminder of the amazing wealth of fantastic tourism businesses and experiences South East England has to offer.

“This year the overall standard of entries was higher than, ever making it extremely tough for the judges. Some very fine businesses narrowly missed the cut, so the finalists truly are the best of the best.”

The awards evening will take place at Brighton on November 29.