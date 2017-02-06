Chichester Vision: Time to have your say

Chichester residents are being asked to share their vision for what the next 20 years will bring for the city.

The Chichester Vision public consultation has now opened and runs to March 19.

Redevloping the Chichester canal basin has also been illustrated. Pictures CDC

A draft Chichester Vision contains a wealth of aspirational ideas for regenerating the city, put forward by groups and organisations.

Ideas include reducing traffic, a new concert hall, nightclub, turning Little London car park into a public open space, improving shopping and a huge redevelopment of the Southgate area.

It is being led by Chichester District Council and leader Tony Dignum said: “We want people of all ages to get involved and tell us what they think about the city.

“There are lots of good things but we are also aware that there are things which could be improved and we want to know whether the ideas that have been contributed so far are on the right track and whether there is anything that has been missed.”

Public exhibitions will be held, the first at city council on February 13, 9am to 9pm.

Full exhibitions dates: Monday, February 13: City Council, 9am - 9pm.

Wednesday, February 1: Westgate Leisure Centre, afternoon only.

Thursday, February 16: Chichester College, 9am - 5pm.

Friday, February 17: University of Chichester, afternoon only.

Cllr Dignum added: “This is a real opportunity for people in Chichester to shape the future of their city and help it grasp opportunities, adapt to meet challenges, and make the most of its heritage and culture. Chichester has a proud history which has been characterised by change.

“This is a chance for people to steer change over the next 20 years.

“The Vision is all about boosting the economy. Having a Vision will guide future economic and planning policy for the city.

“It will also guide how future budgets and resources are allocated, encourage inward investment and unlock other funding opportunities to ensure the economic vitality of Chichester.

The Chichester Vision aims to enhance the city and attract inward investment and stimulate economic growth.

The six-week consultation will run until 19 March and gives members of the public the opportunity to contribute their own ideas, comments and suggestions for how they would like to see the city evolve over the next 20 years.

Residents can find out more about the Chichester Vision and comment online at www.chichester.gov.uk/currentconsultations

Paper copies will also be available to read at the main Chichester District Council offices at East Pallant House, The Novium Museum, Chichester City Council and Chichester Library.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.