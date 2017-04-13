Chichester woman’s walk to tackle poverty in Zambia

A young woman from Chichester is walking 100 miles to help tackle poverty in Zambia.

Clare Anscombe is walking 100 miles along the South Downs Way to support a project that tackles poverty in Zambia, where she will be volunteering for 12 weeks.

Clare, 22, will travel to Zambia in June with international development organisation Restless Development, as part of the UK Government funded International Citizen Service (ICS) programme. She will work in partnership with Zambian volunteers to help lift some of the world’s poorest communities out of poverty.Before she leaves for Zambia she must raise £800 for Restless Development.

Clare said: “The money raised from my fundraising will help to make sure that the communities in developing countries continue to benefit from the work of future volunteers, so it’s vital I reach my target. I’ve been training hard, helping to keem my fitness levels up for my sponsored walk and I’m hoping everyone will give generously as a result of my effort!

“The project I’m working on aims to educate people about HIV and AIDS and improve livelihoods through sessions on CV writing and IT skills.

“I’ll be working closely alongside Zambian volunteers, so it’s a great opportunity to experience another culture and make a difference at the same time. I’m really excited to get out there and start making a real difference to the lives of people in the developing world.”

To sponsor Clare visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Clare-Anscombe or text CLAA50 to 70070.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.