ChiCycle’s pop up event highlights safety

Chichester has hosted its first ever Pop Up Protected Cycle Lane Event, held at Westgate on Friday.

Chichester’s cycle campaign, ChiCycle, hosted the event to mark World Car Free Day. A short section of pop-up lane allowed campaigners to experience the sort of facility needed before cycling is a safe option for all. The event illustrated how easy it is to set up safe, protected cycle lanes by using planters that serve two purposes. They act as barrier separating cyclists from often fast-moving vehicles, and they brighten an area with flowers and plants.

City cllr Sarah Sharp, who also coordinates ChiCycle, explained that the group had chosen a section of the Chemroute (Chichester to Emsworth) cycle route to highlight their cause.

She said: “At the moment this part of Westgate is fairly quiet most of the time, except at the beginning and end of the school day, and it is a popular route for people who want to use the Centurion Way or get out to Fishbourne. However we know that the Whitehouse Farm developers are planning to put their Southern Access Route right on this stretch of road. And we fear that this quiet route will be destroyed forever by a never-ending stream of traffic from the new development. This pop-up event is designed to show the Council, developers and residents that paint is not enough!”