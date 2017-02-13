Children’s author Simon Philip pays special visit to book shop

Children’s author Simon Philip paid a visit to Chichester’s Waterstones book store on Saturday.

The writer, who was born in Chichester, read from his humorous picture books for children, I Don’t Know What To Call My Cat and You Must Bring a Hat.

The latter title was recently selected for CBeebies’ New Years Eve Book at Bedtime programme, and was read on television by actor Tom Hardy.

In addition to the book readings, there were also lots of activities and fun things for kids of all ages to get involved in.

Richard Johnson, lead bookseller at Waterstones Chichester, said: “The event with Simon was a great success!

“For activities, we had face painting, cat naming, colouring and a prize for the best hat.

“Simon held a story time, reading from both his books and then signed copies for everyone who attended.

“More than 50 children and parents attended and also got to enjoy some cat cookies, baked by one of our book sellers Abi.

“The kids section of Waterstones has long been a weekend destination for children of all ages and we were very proud to be able to offer such a unique event, with a very talented and creative author who is also one of the nicest people you will meet.

“His books are just brilliant and really convey a sense of fun that kids adore, it was great to see so many people venture in from the freezing temperatures to meet a local writer who is definitely on the way up.

“I think our booksellers enjoyed themselves just as much as the kids to be honest and I’d like to thank Daisy, Mimi, Abi and Holly for making the event run so smoothly.

“We now have a few signed copies of both I Don’t Know What To Call My Cat and You Must Bring A Hat remaining in store!”

Find out more about Simon Philip by visiting his website at simon-philip.com.

For more information about Waterstones Chichester, visit the website at www.waterstones.com/bookshops/chichester or telephone 01243 773030.

