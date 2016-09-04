Chip pan fire warning for Sussex residents

Three in 10 Sussex and south east residents think its safe to put water on chip pan fires, a recent study has found.

In a recent fire safety survey of south east residents commissioned by Electrical Safety First, almost 29 per cent said they thought putting water on a chip pan fire would put it out - despite the serious danger.

Researchers say the study found other safety concerns with 58 per cent of those surveyed saying they think it’s safe to leave the kitchen whilst something is cooking on the hob. Meanwhile 62 per cent said they get distracted while cooking.

Emma Apter, head of communications at Electrical Safety Firs, said: “Our research shows that many people are making easily avoidable mistakes when they are cooking that could cause significant damage or injury. It’s also worrying that many people don’t know what to do if a fire occurs in the kitchen. With over half of all accidental house fires starting in the kitchen, we are urging everybody to stay safe and avoid cooking fires.”

The results come as part of a national study by the group to mark the anniversary of the Great Fire of London.

They found more than a third (36 per cent) of Brits admitted to being distracted by their phone, another person or TV while cooking. While an estimated 2.5 million people (5.2 per cent of the population) have fallen asleep while food has been left cooking in the oven.

They say almost one third (31 per cent) of Brits admitted to leaving a hob or oven switched on after use, while one in six people in Britain confessed that they have cooked when drunk, including nearly one quarter (24 per cent) of 25-34 year olds.

