Chip Shop of the Year - winner revealed

It’s finally here, the votes are in and we can finally announce the winner of the Chichester Observer Series Chippy Of The Year 2016.

Since March we have asked you to vote for who you thought should be given the coveted crown of the best chippy in the area.

We wanted you to take into consideration what it was that you thought gave your favourite Chippy the right to be plaiced above its rivals and gave you what you wanted.

And you did, thanks to the strength of this year’s entrants we’ve had hundreds of votes registered for the business you thought was the best chippy that featured in the top 10.

But in the end there could be only one winner - Ocean Fish Bar, 25 Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis.

In second place came Small Fry, 5a The Parade, Bognor Regis, and in third place came The Tasty Plaice, Midhurst Road, Petworth.

We thank all the restaurants that participated and hope that they all enter again next year to see if they can win in 2017!