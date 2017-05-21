Choir offers camaraderie and fun

A ladies’ choir in Chichester has been reignited with new leaders and is inviting enthusiastic singers to join.

A Street Choir Named Desire (ASCEND) started a year ago. After their leader moved away in September, the ladies carried on meeting up to practice a mix of pop, indie, gospel and soul music.

Member Dominique Rudd said the choir is about camaraderie, laughs and fun.

She said: “I really enjoy having a good sing because it is a real stress relief, which comes not only from the music but also the friendship and sisterhood we have here.”

New leaders Laura Murray and Michael Servant are in their final year of a music degree at Chichester University and will be starting a masters in September.

Laura said: “I’m really excited to be directing ASCEND – it goes back to my roots as I set up an all ladies choir at school.”

Laura and Michael already run a range of musical projects together, including a choir called Singing for Health, which is aimed at older members and promotes wellbeing through music.

Michael said: “What’s really cool about conducting a choir is taking people from all walks of life and bringing them together to make a fantastic sound.”

ASCEND’s repertoire spans the last five decades and includes Sweet Dreams by the Eurythmics, Under the Bridge by Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Don’t Worry by Frances.

Susie Berns, another member, said: “We really enjoy taking a song, putting our own spin on it and making it our own.”

Anyone interested in joining the choir can email Laura and Michael at info@chichestermusicalprojects.co.uk.