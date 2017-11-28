Christmas Day lunch being put on for the homeless and lonely

A free Christmas Day lunch with ‘all the trimmings’ is being laid on for the homeless and those living alone.

From 11 to 4pm on December 25, St Mary’s Centre in Felpham will open its doors with festive cheer.

It will be hosted by St Mary’s choirmaster James Rushman, choir member Chris Allen and Rev John Challis.

Chris said: “We had the idea in January and held an orchestral concert which raised funds and we’ve had several donations since then.

“It’s for the homeless and those living alone in the area, we are also accepting single parents and children and we have special permission to allow dogs.

“It’s the first year we’ve done this so we don’t know what to expect but so many people have offered to volunteer, it’s been fantastic.”

Tea and coffee served from 11am, lunch at 12.30pm followed by cake and entertainment.

To book ring 01243 582330.