City centre resurfacing completed ahead of schedule

Essential road rebuilding work in Chichester city centre has been completed ahead of schedule.

West Street, from the Orchard Street roundabout to Tower Street, had to be rebuilt and resurfaced. Three weeks were originally allowed for this work but it was completed in 15 days.

A further section, from Tower Street to Chapel Street, has also been resurfaced over the course of three nights.

Bob Lanzer, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “A huge effort was made by highways officers and our contractor, Balfour Beatty, to liaise with residents, shops, businesses and others to try to minimise disruption.

“It’s really good news that, given the fact the road needed rebuilding and resurfacing, this was achieved in 15 days.

“Unfortunately, as with any work of this nature, some inconvenience was caused and we apologise for this.”