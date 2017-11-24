City delighted to sign Murfin - and grateful to Pagham

Chichester City have snapped up the signing of Pagham striker Scott Murfin as the club looks to bolster their promotion chances.

Murfin is a welcome addition to Chi, who are just three points off league leaders Haywards Heath Town in the Southern Combination Premier Division.

The 31-year-old had been an established frontman at City's local rivals Pagham FC for eight years before his move to City this week.

City’s assistant manager Graeme Gee was delighted to secure the signing of Murfin, who had been on his radar for a while.

He said: “To finally get him is a major coup for us and adding him to the squad can only add quality to what we already got. He’s left Pagham after giving them eight years of fantastic service and he’s a renowned goalscorer.”

Gee explained that leaving Pagham wouldn't have been an easy decision for Murfin after such a long time at the club. He said: “It's a very difficult decision for Scott to leave.”

“He’s an integral part of that club and I know that he gets on very well with the chairman, other committee members and the players there.”

Gee praised Pagham chairman Tony Shea for helping to complete Murfin’s transfer in time for tomorrows match. He said: “Scott will be in our matchday squad tomorrow and without Tony’s assistance that wouldn’t have happened as we would have had to wait until Monday so we have to praise Pagham.

“We got Scott in and we were impressed with him and what he had to say. He was impressed with our vision and what we're trying to do at the club so it was quite a perfect fit.”

City are up against third-placed Peacehaven & Telscombe FC tomorrow at Oaklands Park as they look to close the gap on leaders Haywards Heath