Classic vehicles to visit Amberley Museum

Amberley Museum and Heritage Centre is set to host a Classic Scooter Day.

Gary Shail, “Spider” from the film Quadrophenia, will be welcomed as the museum’s special guest to for the scooter day, which will take place on Saturday.

As well as meeting Gary Shail, visitors will be able to see a huge variety of scooters from the 1950s to the present day, as well as some classic 1960s cars and mod memorabilia.

There’s going to be lots to do and see with over a hundred scooters booked in to visit, book signing and music to enjoy. Dressing up is not obligatory, but encouraged.

The largest event of the 2017 season at Amberley Museum will take place on Sunday, October 8. The annual Autumn Historic Transport Gathering that commemorates the first public open day at the Museum in 1978 now reaches its 40th event. More than 250 cars, motorbikes, cycles, buses, commercial and military vehicles all over fifty years old will arrive to create a great end of season extravaganza.

The Museum is accessibility friendly and dogs are welcome on site.

For more information, visit www.amberleymuseum.co.uk.