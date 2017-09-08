Clocks turned back at Goodwood Revival

Motoring and aviation history will be celebrated at Goodwood this weekend as thousands flock to this year’s Revival.

This year’s three-day Goodwood Revival Meeting starts today (Friday, September 8) and will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the famous 1957 British Grand Prix at Aintree, in which British racing heroes Stirling Moss and Tony Brooks shared one of Tony Vandervell’s Vanwalls to score the maiden Formula 1 World Championship victory for a British car.

Revival founder Lord March said: “The event brings back so many memories of when I used to go to the Easter Monday meeting with my grandfather, Freddie, who founded the circuit back in 1948.

“This year, we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the incredible 1957 British Grand Prix at Aintree, when Stirling Moss and Tony Brooks shared a Vanwall to score the first ever World Championship victory for a British car.

“On that memorable July day, Stirling retired early with a misfire, and Tony, who was still injured from a crash at Le Mans the previous month, brought his car in to hand over to his team-mate. After a stellar comeback drive, Moss took victory in the Vanwall – a first for Britain, and the last time two drivers shared a Grand Prix victory.

“Both men began their careers at Goodwood – Moss with his Formula 3 Cooper-Norton in 1948, and Brooks with his Mother’s Healey in 1952 – and Tony will be with us at the Revival to remember that extraordinary day.”

Every year the Revival’s nostalgic feel is brought to life not only by the aircraft and cars on display but also by visitors and entertainers alike, who don vintage clothing.

But this year’s Revival will also take on a distinctly-Scottish appearance, staging a special tribute to the legendary Ecurie Ecosse team, which won Le Mans twice in the 1950s with their D-Type Jaguars.

“Members of the public will be allowed to join a special grid walk each day if they are wearing tartan – ideally a kilt, but anything tartan will do!” Lord March said.

“Both Jackie Stewart and his older brother Jimmy raced for this great Scottish team, as did Jim Clark, and I’m really looking forward to seeing those Saltire blue cars with the white nose bands back at Goodwood for what will be a very special occasion. Please join in the fun by digging out a kilt, tartan trousers or skirt, or even a tartan hat, scarf or tie!”

The Revival event, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has also announced an incredible line-up of aircraft to be on display for the 10th anniversary of the Freddie March Spirit of Aviation.

Among the aircraft on display will be the only fully functional Bristol Blenheim MkI L6739, a 1944 Beechcraft D17 S Staggerwing, a 1942 Douglas C53, a 1938 Foster Wikner Wicko, a 1939 Lockheed P-38 Lightning, a 1938 Ryan SCW145, a 1930 de Havilland Gipsy Moth and two Supermarine Spitfires. Many of the awe-inspiring aircraft have previously won or been placed in the Concours d’Elegance at Goodwood Revival.

Lord March said: “Dust off those tweeds and trilbies, frocks and furs (and don’t forget the tartan!), and enjoy a weekend of thrilling wheel to wheel racing as it used to be. I look forward to seeing you all there.