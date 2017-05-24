Collision between a cyclist and car in Chichester

Sussex police has confirmed it was called this morning to reports of a collision between a car and cyclist on Stockbridge Road, Chichester.

A spokesman said the report came in at around 7.30am and the cyclist, a 49-year-old local man, was taken to St Richards Hospital to be checked over for minor injuries.

