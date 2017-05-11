Community focus for the Bognor’s new mayor

The new Bognor Regis mayor said he hopes to continue the good work of his predessor Pat Dillon.

Ahead of Monday night’s election, Phil Woodall told The Observer he’s had ‘an amazing’ year as deputy and hopes to offer the role ‘more of the same’.

“With me what you see is what you get. I am a community person and Pat said that is why he chose me,” Mr Woodall said. “I am looking forward to meeting the public. I know from past mayors, they have said it is quite a humbling experience.

“Pat has taken me along for some things and others I have gone off on my own, which have varied from Rolls-Royce to a fete at St Mary’s school. I’ve seen some amazing things.”

Looking forward to joining Mr Woodall for the experience are mum Pam Moseley and Steve Hearne.

“I keep taking the mick out of Steve and saying I have found a tiara for him and that he can be my mayoress,” Mr Woodall said. “And mum is really excited.”

First port of call for the new mayor, who has chosen Alzheimer’s Society and Epilepsy Action as his charities, was an appearance at B&Q, where Mr Woodall works part time, while this weekend will see his first major appointment as he opens the Rox event.

See page 51 of this week’s Observer for more on the event.

