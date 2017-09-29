Community shows support for charity through scheme

Charities receiving support through John Lewis Chichester’s new Community Matters scheme for the quarter August 2017 to October 2017 have been announced.

Community Matters allows John Lewis customers decide on the amount each charity receives, via a token voting system in the shop’s two Community Matter’s boxes. At the end of the voting process, John Lewis splits a £3,000 donation according to the proportion of the customer vote they received.

The organisations to receive support from John Lewis Chichester for the last quarter were Douglas Baden Foundation, Chichester Dementia Link and Marie Curie. Community Matters allows charities to receive support as financial support, including volunteering time from John Lewis Partners (staff).

Marie Curie received a donation from John Lewis of £1,034. The charity plans to use the money to continue to provide nurses in the local area. The nurses care for people living with terminal illness and their families, allowing patients to spend their final days and hours, in their own home, surrounded by the people and things they love the most. Marie Curie also provides an Information and Support line, an online community and support research into end of life care.

Abbie Jones, branch operations assistant of John Lewis Chichester, said: “Our customers are now familiar with Community Matters and the feedback has been great - people stop and take time to choose the charity they’d like to see John Lewis support. It is exciting for us to see how the vote has been split and for us to now make the donations to these very worthwhile community groups.”

Kate Megson, community fundraiser at Marie Curie said: “We really appreciate John Lewis and their customers supporting our nurses. It is wonderful to have the local support, and the money donated will support over 50 hours of nursing care, which will make such a difference to a family in the Chichester area”.

Organisations who would like to be considered as part of Community Matters should visit John Lewis Chichester to pick up a nomination form from the Community Matters collection boxes by the ground floor and first floor till banks.