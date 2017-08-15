Community unites to back Hambrook art studio plans

A plan from two renowned artists to create a live-in studio in Hambrook could be turned down, despite considerable support from residents and educational arts bodies in Chichester.

Pallant House Gallery, the University of Chichester and a petition including around 50 Chichester residents are listed in support of the plans to redevelop South Barn at Brook Farm in Priors Leaze Lane to create a sculpture studio for Laura Ford and Andrew Sabin.

But council officers have recommended permission be refused on the basis it would appear ‘bulky’ in a countryside location, when it could be sited elsewhere, and said more information was needed on flood risks.

Laura Ford and her partner Andrew Sabin have both lectured at the Chelsea School of Art and have widespread support for the project from figures in the arts world, having held exhibits in the Tate, Victoria and Albert Museum and throughout Europe.

The plans include offering experience opportunities to local artists and educational links.

Laura Ford’s sculptures are exhibited outside the Pallant House Gallery.

Southbourne cllr Jonathan Brown disagreed with officers’ recommendations.

The plan is to be decided by the planning committee.