Company shows support for Sussex Snowdrop Trust

A recruitment company has joined forces with a charity which provides nursing care at home for children who have a life-threatening illness or who may be terminally ill.

Formed in January 2012 by company directors Ryan Bennett and Graham Game, Bennett and Game is based in Chichester city centre.

Taking part in a volunteering day

The company, which has 30 employees, specialises in recruitment for the built environment, technical engineering, renewable energy, manufacturing and supply chain, as well as construction and architecture

Rachel Robertson, office and HR manager for the company, said: “Due to continued success and recently achieving Investors in People Accreditation to Silver level, one of our aims for 2017 is to continue recruiting internally, forging relationships with local colleges, and working with charities like The Sussex Snowdrop Trust to give back to the local community.

“Due to never doing any charity work previously, we put it to our employees to nominate our charity of the year and it was decided that this year would be The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

“We have done quarterly cake sales in the office, table tennis tournaments, the Three Peaks Challenge as well as encouraging donations for our staff party when we attended one of Goodwood’s Three Friday Nights. We have also given some time to help refurbish old furniture at their shop at Russell’s Garden Centre. Our next challenge is the 5k Color Run in Brighton whereby 10 of our employees will be running, dancing or sprinting to the finish line!”

At the top of Ben Nevis

The company has been working with the Chichester based Sussex Snowdrop Trust througout 2017, and has raised £1,540.06 so far.

For more information about Bennett and Game, visit bennettandgame.com.

Find out more about The Sussex Snowdrop Trust at www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com.

