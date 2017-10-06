Concern for boy missing from Chichester

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Chinese boy, Ni Shi Xiong, who has disappeared in West Sussex.

Xiong, 17, was last seen at 11am on Friday, September 22, in Chichester.

He is described as being of south-east Asian appearance, 5ft 6inches, of slim build, with cropped black hair in ‘curtain’ style and a tanned complexion.

He was last seen wearing a green and black camouflage jacket worn over a black hooded top, tight blue jeans and white trainers without socks.

He does not speak English and there are concerns that he may be particularly vulnerable because of this.

If you have seen Xiong or know of his whereabouts, please report online or call 101, quoting serial 811 of 23/09.