Concern for man who discharged himself from hospital

There is concern for the health of a man who presented himself to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, where he stayed for a week before discharging himself.

It is feared that Tyler Moorehouse, 48, who said that he came from Portsmouth, may have suffered a stroke and left the hospital on Tuesday, September 13 before being discharged by a doctor or receiving a supply of medication.

He said that he worked for Brittany Ferries and also had an address in Brighton, but he is not known there and a number that he said was his ex-army nurse brother’s is unobtainable.

Tyler is white, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins, of medium build, with short mousey hair. He was wearing a blue jacket with a white and red stripe, a blue patterned white shirt, white trainers and was carrying a blue holdall.

Members of the public who know of his whereabouts or see him, should email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 403 of 13/09. If he is in need of medical attention, please dial 999 immediately.

