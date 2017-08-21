Concern for missing Bognor man

Police are concerned about a man missing from his home in Bognor, who suffers with short term memory loss.

Stephen Sharrod has been missing since 7am on Sunday (August 20) when he went for a walk from the care home where he lives on Alexandra Terrace, according to police.

The 51-year-old has a brain injury and suffers with short term memory loss, police said.

Inspector Sharon Sawyer said: “We are concerned for Stephen as he has now been missing all day and may well become very confused. He has no phone on him and a very small amount of money.

“We believe he is on foot as he has no access to a car. He hasn’t used public transport alone for some time but may have used it to travel further afield.

“He is white, 6’ with short grey hair and a goatee beard. Stephen was last seen wearing a grey jumper and black jeans.”

It is believed he may still be in the Bognor area but enjoys visiting Chichester. He also has connections in Newhaven and Brighton.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to urgently contact police on 101, online or if he is in danger 999.