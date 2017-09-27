Concern for missing Chichester man

Police are concerned for missing man Alexis Hughes who has been missing from his Chichester home since Monday (25 September).

Alexis, 43, is white, 6’, of slim build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Fat Face jumper with a collar zip, black trousers and bright green, yellow, black and white running trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference 1059 of 25/09.