Concern for missing Chichester teen

Police are concerned for missing teenager Lilly-Rose Jay from Chichester who has been missing since Saturday (August 19).

Lilly, 15, went missing from a relatives home and it is believed she may still be in the area or has travelled to the Wembley area of London, police said.

She is described as white, 5ft 2”, thin build, with shoulder length straight light brown hair and blue eyes.

Lilly has a piercing above her lip, a nose ring and a stretched left ear lobe piercing. She was last seen wearing a blue strappy top, blue jeans, a blue quilted jacket and navy blue Nike trainers.

Police said it is possible that Lilly may be with Charley Tilbury, 15 from Chichester, who has been missing from the area since Wednesday (August 16).

If you have any information on either of the teenagers please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1257 of 19/08.

