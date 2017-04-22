Concern for missing Hailsham woman

Police and care staff are concerned for the welfare of 53-year old Susan Palmer, who has been missing from her address in Hailsham since Thursday, April 20.

Police said Susan was last seen at the care home where she lives in Hawthylands Road, Hailsham and left during the day to go shopping but did not return.

There is a concern for her welfare and safety as she suffers from depression and could be taken advantage of or suffer health problems, according to police.

Susan is described as white, around 5’1” with shoulder length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white top with coloured flowers on, a biscuit coloured skirt, a navy coloured waterproof jacket with flowers on and navy shoes and a tan handbag.

She knows the Hailsham area but is familiar with Hastings and other areas of East Sussex, police said.

Anyone who sees Susan or knows where she may be is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 or via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 4 of 21/04.

