Controlled explosion on Selsey beach

Army bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion at Medmerry Beach in Selsey today.

The beach was closed as an Explosive Ordance Disposal team (EOD) detonated ordnance found in the sand.

Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team reported on its Facebook page that it had carried out a search of the beach yesterday and found further ordance.

The Selsey rescue team said: “We spoke with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team who were on another tasking at the time and were unable to get to us before the items were covered by the tide.

“Once the items were covered by the sea water we were stood down to return the next day at low tide.”

The Selsey Coastguard said its team returned with the bomb disposal team the following day, and at 12.30pm it ‘carried out a controlled explosion which was successful and the cordon was then lifted and the beach was re-opened’.

The Selsey Coastguards are warning people who find anything suspicious on the beach not to touch it, but to call 999 and ask for the coastguard, adding ‘ordnance comes in all shapes and sizes and can be dangerous’.

Visit the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team Facebook page to watch a video.

