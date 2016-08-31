Controversial 750 homes development in Chichester to be decided next week

The first phase of a controversial housing plan for 1,600 homes is set to be decided next week by Chichester District Council.

The outline application for 750 homes at Whitehouse Farm has sparked major debate over increased traffic concerns, access and the impact on biodiversity.

John Templeton, of Washington Street, said: “If this is approved, it will mean all traffic to and from the new development will pass through the city’s congested streets or through villages in the South Downs National Park.”

The sole access to the site will be from the B2178 Old Broyle Road, north-west of the old railway bridge over Centurion Way.

Mr Templeton continued: “All construction traffic will be required to travel from the A27 at the Fishbourne Roundabout and along Orchard Street and St Paul’s Road.”

CDC will be deciding the fate of the land on Thursday, September 8, at 9.30am in the Council Chamber at East Pallant House, which is open for the public to attend.

“A large attendance will demonstrate the strength of feeling against this proposal which, if passed, will have a major and permanent impact on the quality of life of our cathedral city,” added Mr Templeton.

The site is within the Chichester Local Plan and 1,000 of the total 1,600 homes would be built by 2029.

Chairman of the Chichester Society, Richard Childs, said: “The significance of the Whitehouse Farm development should not be underestimated.

“It is the largest single housing development in the 2,000 year history of Chichester – it will change the face of our much-loved city forever.”

He continued to say that not only will there be road congestion during the building of the first 750 houses, but air pollution levels will undoubtedly rise as well.

“Unless a southern access route is delivered right from the start of the development there will be years of road chaos, much of it in the close vicinity of the four city schools,” added Mr Childs.

“Chichester District Council owes a duty of care to the citizens who already live in the city.”

The planning application can be viewed on the CDC website, reference 14/04301.