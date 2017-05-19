Cookscroft opens its gates to support hospice

A garden celebrating its 25th anniversary opened its gates for charity last weekend.

Cookscroft opened on Saturday and Sunday in support of St. Wilfrid’s Hospice’s Dreambuilding project. Cream teas were contributed by the new Witterings Hospice Support Group. The Cookscroft garden was started in 1988 and designed, planted and maintained by two couples, first opening under the National Garden Scheme (NGS) 25 years ago. It has continued to open annually, raising funds for charities.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.