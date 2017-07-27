Could you be this Bognor pub’s ‘gin-ius’?

A Shripney pub is searching for a gin expert to become its first ever ‘Gin-ius’ who will design a new gin cocktail to be added to the pub’s menu later this year.
The Robin Hood Chef & Brewer pub on Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, is searching for aspiring drink experts to come up with a new gin creation, with the winner bagging themselves a year’s supply of gin, a £500 cash prize and the title of the pub’s first official ‘Gin-ius’.
Andrew Hill, general manager at the Robin Hood, said: “Gin is undergoing a huge revival and many of us would agree that a G&T is our tipple of choice. But while we might think we’re a gin expert, how many of us can actually claim to be a fully-fledged ‘Gin-ius’?
“We’re putting this to the test by challenging our guests to share what makes them the ultimate ‘Gin-ius’. Whether you prefer a slice of lime, a dash of cordial or a splash of fruit liqueur, tell us why you think you deserve to be our resident gin advisor and you could bag yourself the ultimate gin-lover’s prize - as well as the title of Chef & Brewer’s first official ‘Gin-ius’.
“We can’t wait to put Shripney’s gin-eral knowledge to the test!”
The chosen candidate will have to know their Gordon’s from their Hendricks to be in with a chance of winning the dream role, as well as demonstrating a passion for the nation’s favourite spirit.
To be in with a chance of winning the accolade, Shripney locals simply need to visit the Chef & Brewer website www.chefandbrewer.com/gin-ius/competition/ explaining why they think they could be the pub’s first ‘Gin-ius’ before August 7.
The chosen winner will need to be available week commencing Monday 28 August to create the premium gin cocktail.
Almost Done!
Registering with Chichester Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.