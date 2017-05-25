Council fixes Chichester paving after insisting there’s ‘no evidence’ it was factor in falls

Paving where two people fell and were badly injured in the city centre has now been fixed - despite the county council insisting ‘there is no evidence that damaged footways were a factor’ in their accidents.

A broken slab has been replaced while another slab next to it has been tarmacked over in Northgate.

The pavement before

A 91-year-old woman broke her wrist and was badly bruised falling there last month, while earlier this month another elderly woman fell in the same place, suffering a head injury and reportedly knocking out three teeth.

After the first accident on April 21 and the woman’s son calling for ‘urgent action’, a West Sussex County Council spokesman said inspectors would go out and examine the paving, outside the Priory Row development at the top of the high street.

No work was carried out at the time, it is understood, and on May 16 a second woman had to be taken to hospital after falling in exactly the same place.

The repairs are reported to have taken place two days later, on May 16.

Raised paving nearby at the top of North Street, pictured today

West Sussex County Council has been approached for a fresh comment, but yesterday a spokesman said: “We are aware of a number of elderly residents who have fallen and sustained injuries in the area.

“There is no evidence to suggest damage to the footways has been a factor in the falls we are aware of.”

He added that every inch of the footways in the city centre is checked by qualified engineers on a monthly basis, and any defects rectified.

The Observer has noticed several other places at the top of Northgate where broken pavements cause a ‘lip’ which people could catch their feet on.

A number of Chichester district and city councillors have raised issues over the state of the footways, with cllr Richard Plowman calling them ‘shocking’ and suggesting there are four falls on the city’s streets a week.

